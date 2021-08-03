Nokia, Taiwan Mobile announce successful trial of 5G carrier aggregation call

Nokia on Tuesday announced the successful trial of New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) by combining two spectrum bands - frequency division duplex (FDD) in 700MHz (n28) and time division duplex (TDD) in 3500MHz (n78) - for the first time. The trial was conducted with Taiwan Mobile (TWM) and supported by MediaTek Inc.

"We are delighted to have completed this successful trial with our trusted partner, Taiwan Mobile. Aggregating spectrum is an efficient way to enable enhanced coverage and capacity. This successful trial highlights how mobile operators with similar spectrum allocation can achieve similar results," said Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia.

Carrier Aggregation combines frequency bands for higher rates and increased coverage, thereby delivering superior network capacity and maximizing the spectral efficiency of 5G networks. The trail combined FDD and TDD to offer enhanced capacity and coverage supporting a range of 5G deployment scenarios, including indoor and enhanced outdoor coverage.

This trial is an important milestone as we execute our 5G strategy and deliver best-in-class 5G services to our subscribers. Combining SA with NR CA, our 5G user experience is raised to the next level while the utilization of our spectrum assets and 5G networks are maximized. Tom Koh, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Technology Group, Taiwan Mobile

Nokia is a long-standing partner of TWM and the latter's sole 5G equipment supplier covering 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS including its latest AirScale Radio Access products.