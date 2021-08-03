Biles wins balance beam bronze in return
Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics.
The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.
A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.
Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000. That was good enough for second after four competitors during the eight-woman final.
