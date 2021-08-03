Left Menu

Biles wins balance beam bronze in return

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:24 IST
Biles wins balance beam bronze in return
Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics.

The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000. That was good enough for second after four competitors during the eight-woman final.

