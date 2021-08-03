Left Menu

Fractal Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Independent Validation of the company's security protocols reinforces its commitment to data privacy and protection MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. With this compliance, Fractal meets the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for internal controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

''Information security is vital to Fractal's clients and partners. SOC 2 Type 2 compliance testifies that Fractal's internal security controls provide a high degree of assurance around operational effectiveness of systems and services that process client's data,'' said Pranay Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, Fractal. ''We're excited to be one of the few global AI and Analytics providers with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and will continue to invest to further strengthen data privacy, protection, and security for our clients.'' ''We are proud to be accredited with SOC2 Type 2 compliance,'' said Rasesh Shah, Chief Information Officer, Fractal. ''Data security and privacy is paramount to our mission of powering every human decision in the enterprise and SOC certification gives confidence to our clients that we have adequate internal controls in place and how well the controls are operating. Successful completion of this audit proves our commitment to deliver best-in-class AI solutions while safeguarding client data at each stage.'' Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process used to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its client data. SOC2 reports are conducted by independent auditors, who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems, and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place. It is considered one of the highest standards for security accreditation.

About Fractal Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management Fractal has more than 2,300 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an ''Honorable Vendor'' in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

