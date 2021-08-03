Latest Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro update adds One Hand mode; bumps up security patch level

The Asus Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS) are receiving a new software update. The ZenUI-based software update arrives with version number 30.41.69.89 and is rolling out to users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market.

The latest update bumps up the Android security patch level of the Zenfone 7 series, adds One Hand mode and also addresses a couple of issues including the one causing the recording to freeze when using 4K 60FPS in the camera app.

Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7/7 Pro update:

Updated Android security patch

Fixed the recording freeze when using 4K 60FPS

Fixed the obvious color blocks in the photos of beautiful skin mode

Fixed the weather app will not update automatically

Added One Hand mode

Fixed the lag and frame drop issue when playing the game

Asus said that the OTA is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for all units to receive it. You can manually check if it's available for your handset, go to Settings > System >System Updates.

Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro: Specifications

Launched in August 2020, the Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro both sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. While the standard model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, the Pro model features the Snapdragon 865+ chipset under the hood.

Both the devices house a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7 series debuted with Android 10 and was later updated to Android 11. For quick biometric authentication, the series comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.