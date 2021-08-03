Left Menu

STL teams up with Facebook Connectivity for 4G, 5G radio products under Evenstar programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has announced a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to design and develop 4G and 5G radio products as part of the Evenstar program to help accelerate commercial deployment of 'Open RAN' and boost 5G readiness for operators.

The Evenstar program is a collaborative effort by Facebook Connectivity and global industry partners to speed up the adoption of Open RAN technology.

''Over the last few years, STL has been developing open, disaggregated, virtualized, and programmable solutions for the access side of the network,'' the company said in a statement.

Recently, STL launched a suite of open networking products, covering 5G wireless products like Garuda (indoor small cells), 5G multi-band macro radios, and Wi-Fi6 carrier-grade access solutions, the company said.

It added that the offerings are being tested with top-tier telcos in the US, the UK, and Asia-Pacific.

Through the latest collaboration, STL would build two advanced, high-power macro radio products, the statement added.

Open RAN or open radio access network architecture is industry terminology for interoperability and standardization of radio access network elements, including products and software from various vendors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

