Left Menu

IFFCO Signs MoU with IIT Delhi for joint research in farm, nano technology areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:16 IST
IFFCO Signs MoU with IIT Delhi for joint research in farm, nano technology areas
  • Country:
  • India

Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with IIT, Delhi for joint research in the area of agriculture and fertilisers including nanotechnology.

In a statement, IFFCO said its Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC) signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for research consultancy, knowledge transfer and collaborative projects.

IFFCO said it aims to develop highly advanced agricultural technological projects and promote precision farming and sustainable development in the country to double farmer's income by 2022.

''The collaboration emphasizes on focused joint research through sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy,'' the statement said.

The MoU will broaden the scope for research and technological development in the field of agriculture.

It will facilitate advanced research in the area of nanotechnology for futuristic applications.

IFFCO scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars of IIT Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental-related problems to find an innovative solution.

U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, said: “At IFFCO, we always look forward to adopting new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level.'' IFFCO also believes in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming and hence increase the income of farmers, he added.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “Impetus to research and innovations will help in achieving the modern agriculture system, which will be beneficial for farmers of the country. IIT Delhi is happy to collaborate with IFFCO and work together on futuristic technologies of mutual interest”.

Anurag S Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said the MOU will enable work in the research areas like Nanotechnology and Material Science, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture Technologies, Environmental Science and Technology, Rural Development, Data Science, and Nano-bio interface Earlier, IFFCO introduced World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid through a proprietary technology developed at the Nano Biotechnology Research Centre of IFFCO at Kalol.

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid replaces at least one bag of conventional Urea thus reducing the input cost to farmers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021