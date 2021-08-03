IFFCO Signs MoU with IIT Delhi for joint research in farm, nano technology areas

Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with IIT, Delhi for joint research in the area of agriculture and fertilisers including nanotechnology.

In a statement, IFFCO said its Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC) signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for research consultancy, knowledge transfer and collaborative projects.

IFFCO said it aims to develop highly advanced agricultural technological projects and promote precision farming and sustainable development in the country to double farmer's income by 2022.

''The collaboration emphasizes on focused joint research through sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy,'' the statement said.

The MoU will broaden the scope for research and technological development in the field of agriculture.

It will facilitate advanced research in the area of nanotechnology for futuristic applications.

IFFCO scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars of IIT Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental-related problems to find an innovative solution.

U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, said: “At IFFCO, we always look forward to adopting new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level.'' IFFCO also believes in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming and hence increase the income of farmers, he added.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “Impetus to research and innovations will help in achieving the modern agriculture system, which will be beneficial for farmers of the country. IIT Delhi is happy to collaborate with IFFCO and work together on futuristic technologies of mutual interest”.

Anurag S Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said the MOU will enable work in the research areas like Nanotechnology and Material Science, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture Technologies, Environmental Science and Technology, Rural Development, Data Science, and Nano-bio interface Earlier, IFFCO introduced World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid through a proprietary technology developed at the Nano Biotechnology Research Centre of IFFCO at Kalol.

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid replaces at least one bag of conventional Urea thus reducing the input cost to farmers, the statement said.

