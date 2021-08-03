Boeing postpones key test flight to space

Boeing Co on Tuesday postponed the planned launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in what was to have been a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut.

"We're confirming today's #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch is scrubbed," Boeing said on Twitter. A Boeing spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The Starliner capsule loaded with supplies was scheduled to have blasted off atop an Atlas V rocket flown by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch had been planned for last Friday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/space-station-mishap-prompts-nasa-postpone-launch-boeing-starliner-2021-07-29, but was postponed by NASA after the space station was briefly thrown out of control with seven crew members aboard, a mishap caused by the inadvertent reignition of jet thrusters on a newly docked Russian service module. Russia's space agency blamed a software glitch.

