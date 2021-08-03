iOS users to soon get dark mode for Google Maps

Left Menu

iOS users will finally be getting the dark mode feature for Google Maps in the coming weeks, two years after Apple rolled out dark mode as part of iOS 13.

iOS users will finally be getting the dark mode feature for Google Maps in the coming weeks, two years after Apple rolled out dark mode as part of iOS 13. As per the Verge, the feature should be welcome when a user is using the app at night or in dark environments.

To turn on dark mode, click on the settings menu, tap on dark mode, and then tap "on." "And if you want Google Maps to flip between light and dark mode to match your system settings, you'll be able to do that," Google told The Verge. This is not all that Google has planned to roll out for its users as Google Maps on iOS is getting a couple of other features in August as well.

As per The Verge, the app will support widgets and will offer two different options: one that shows the traffic conditions near you and another that has shortcuts for Google Maps' search bar and places like your home or restaurants near you. The search engine giant will also soon let its users share their live location from iMessage, which could be a handy way to tell your friends or family in a group chat where they are if the internet is not working.

By default, the location will only be shared for an hour, but it can be shared for up to three days too. (ANI)

