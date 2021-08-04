Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit; Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

System glitch prompts Boeing to postpone test space flight

Boeing Co on Tuesday scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station due to an unexpected system glitch, in the latest setback following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. It was not immediately clear whether the launch would be rescheduled for Wednesday.

Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics

Teenage girls in the northern Nigerian city of Kano are learning robotics, computing and other STEM subjects as part of an innovative project that challenges local views of what girls should be doing in a socially conservative Muslim society. In a place where girls are expected to marry young and their education is often cut short, the Kabara NGO aims to widen their world view through activities such as building machines, using common software programmes and learning about maths and science.

Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit

Boeing Co's CST-100 Starliner capsule is poised to blast off on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. Tuesday's planned uncrewed mission is a precursor to a closely watched crewed flight potentially to be conducted before the end of the year. It also marks a key trial for the U.S. aerospace giant after back-to-back crises - a pandemic that crushed demand for new planes and a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's finances and engineering reputation.

