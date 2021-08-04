Left Menu

Curse of the Dead Gods and other games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:24 IST
Curse of the Dead Gods will arrive on Xbox Cloud, Consoles and PC on August 5. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced a big list of games that will be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. These include Curse of the Dead Gods, Lumines Remastered, Art of Rally, Hades and Dodgeball Academia, to name a few.

Curse of the Dead Gods

Curse of the Dead Gods will arrive on Xbox Cloud, Consoles and PC on August 5.

Key features of the games include:

  • A skill-based roguelike exploring a cruel, dark temple made of endless rooms and corridors
  • Wield swords, spears, bows, guns and many more weapons
  • Unique curses influence each attempt, putting a twist on every action
  • Dozens of enemies, with powerful champions and deadly bosses to face off against

Dodgeball Academia

Dodgeball Academia will also be arriving on the same platforms on August 5. It is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of academia.

Key features:

  • Explore and uncover the secrets of the Dodgeball Academia across its vast, diverse, and full of life campus
  • Journey through a full-blown RPG story mode; complete with episodes, main quests, side quests, and school minigames
  • Unlock and upgrade unique characters and engage in action-packed dodgeball matches featuring a unique fighting game style
  • Duke it out with a friend locally in a competitive local versus mode

Lumines Remastered

The critically acclaimed puzzle game will arrive on Cloud, Console and PC on August 5.

Key features:

  • Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat.
  • Shuffle skins as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode.
  • Faster tempos mean less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks.
  • Take the challenge to unlock all skins and avatars, play against friends in local VS 2-player mode, or climb the ranks to the top of the online leaderboards.
  • Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple rumble-enabled controllers to feel the bass across your body.

Skate and Skate 3

EA Play's original Skate and Skate 3 both will arrive on Console on August 5. Get ready to team up and throw down as you build your own customized dream team to shred the streets, parks, and plazas and change the face of the city. New tricks, improved off-board actions, and gnarly Hall of Meat carnage mixed with exciting new team-based game modes take SKATE 3 to a new level of skateboarding fun.

While the original Skate will be arriving on Xbox consoles, Skate 3 will come to Cloud.

Hades

Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre. It will arrive on Consoles, Cloud and PC on August 13.

Other upcoming titles include:

  • Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5
  • Starmancer(Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox - August 5
  • Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - August 12
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) - August 17

Starting August 10, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also get behind the wheel of the following titles:

  • Dirt 4
  • Dirt Rally
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • F1 2020
  • Grid

