Oman confirms Asphalt Princess tanker had been hijacked in Arabian Sea

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
Oman provided first official confirmation on Wednesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker was involved in a hijacking in the Arabian Sea after Britain's maritime trade agency earlier reported the incident was over.

Three maritime security forces had told Reuters on Tuesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker had been seized by suspected Iranian-backed forces, which Iran denied.

Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Twitter that it had received information about the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess being subjected "to a hijacking incident in international waters in the Gulf of Oman" and that the sultanate's navy had deployed several ships to help secure international waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

