Here's how to claim YouTube Shorts Fund bonus payment

YouTube has announced a new USD100 million Shorts Fund for creators to earn money on the platform. The fund will be distributed to eligible creators over 2021-2022, allowing them to make anywhere from USD100 to USD10,000 based on viewership and engagement on their Shorts.

Starting next week, eligible creators will receive a notification in the YouTube app letting them know the amount of the bonus and how to claim it.

Advertisement

To claim a YouTube Shorts bonus, you will need to complete two steps:

accept terms, and

link an active AdSense account

Creators who don't have an AdSense account will be able to set one up directly on YouTube as part of the claiming process. Once you successfully claim your bonus payment, the bonus amount will be included in your monthly AdSense payment.

It is worth mentioning that channels uploading non-original content, videos re-uploaded from other channels, and videos with watermarks or logos from third-party social platforms will not be eligible to claim a bonus payment from the Shorts Fund. For more details, head over to the YouTube support page.

In addition to the Shorts Fund, YouTube offers other ways in which creators can earn more revenues from their content on YouTube and build their businesses on the platform. These include ads, merchandise, YouTube BrandConnect and channel memberships, among others.