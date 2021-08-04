Left Menu

Britain's Maher earns 2nd straight gold

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Japan

Ben Maher earned Britain its second straight gold in equestrian individual jumping by besting five riders in a jump off.

Maher follows Nick Skelton, who retired shortly after winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, to give the country its second gold overall in the event.

Just six of the 30 finalists completed their runs without penalty, and Maher, riding Explosion, had the fastest time out of all of them in the jump-off round at 37.85.

Peder Fredricson of Sweden earned silver for the second straight games with a jump-off time of 38.02 seconds. Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands won bronze at 38.90.

