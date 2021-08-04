Britain's Maher earns 2nd straight gold
- Country:
- Japan
Ben Maher earned Britain its second straight gold in equestrian individual jumping by besting five riders in a jump off.
Maher follows Nick Skelton, who retired shortly after winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, to give the country its second gold overall in the event.
Just six of the 30 finalists completed their runs without penalty, and Maher, riding Explosion, had the fastest time out of all of them in the jump-off round at 37.85.
Peder Fredricson of Sweden earned silver for the second straight games with a jump-off time of 38.02 seconds. Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands won bronze at 38.90.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Maher
- Nick Skelton
- Maikel van der Vleuten
- Ben Maher
- Sweden
- Netherlands
ALSO READ
Bassam Tariq is talks to direct Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Ben Maher jumps to individual gold
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Maher leads qualifiers ahead of jumping finals
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Maher jumps to gold, Sweden win silver
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Maher leads qualifiers ahead of jumping finals