Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Advertisement

Boeing Co scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including software," but were still working to understand the source of "unexpected valve position indications" in the propulsion system, Boeing said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax

Russia and the United States will continue working together on the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at Russia's space agency Roscosmos as saying on Wednesday. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin in June suggested Moscow, whose newly attached research module briefly threw the space station off course last week, would withdraw from the ISS in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches.

Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics

Teenage girls in the northern Nigerian city of Kano are learning robotics, computing, and other STEM subjects as part of an innovative project that challenges local views of what girls should be doing in a socially conservative Muslim society. In a place where girls are expected to marry young and their education is often cut short, the Kabara NGO aims to widen their worldview through activities such as building machines, using common software programs, and learning about maths and science.

Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit

Boeing Co's CST-100 Starliner capsule is poised to blast off on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. Tuesday's planned uncrewed mission is a precursor to a closely watched crewed flight potentially to be conducted before the end of the year. It also marks a key trial for the U.S. aerospace giant after back-to-back crises - a pandemic that crushed demand for new planes and a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's finances and engineering reputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)