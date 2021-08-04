Left Menu

Nokia 5.3 receiving Android 11 update in these markets

The Wave 1 of the rollout includes 13 markets including Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Updated: 04-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:12 IST
Image Credit: Nokia

The Nokia 5.3 has started receiving the Android 11 update along with the June 2021 Android security patch. The new firmware weighs 1.67GB in size and the update changelog includes one-time permissions, conversations, chat bubbles, media controls and new privacy and security features.

Announcing the update on the Nokia community forum, the company said that 30% of these approved markets will receive the update immediately, 50% by August 05, and on August 06, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update.

Nokia 5.3: Specifications

Launched in Q1, 2020, the Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood, the handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, speaking about the cameras, the Nokia 5.3 houses a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, followed by a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel lens housed in the waterdrop notch on the front.

