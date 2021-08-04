T'gana dedicates over 3,000 ACT Wi-Fi hot spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI): In its efforts towards further accelerating Digital Telangana, the State government on Wednesday formally deployed over 3,000 public Wi-Fi hot spots here, as part of the ''Hy-Fi'' project in collaboration with ACT Fibernet.

The announcement regarding this was made in the presence of the State Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and Chief Executive Officer of Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT) Bala Malladi and others, said a press release from the internet services provider.

Each of the 3,000 Wi-Fi hot spots are powered byACT SmartFiberTechnology that would ensure superfast and safe internet experience, the release said.

The technology gives users a smooth, seamless connectivity for video content, including calling, streaming, and ultra-fast file transfers on ACTs gigabit-enabled network at scale, it said.

Hyderabad has been rated as one of the best cities in the world by several studies. The 3,000 active hot spots now make Hyderabad a truly global smart city. I am happy that a great number of people will now be able to enjoy free internet and make good use of it. ACT Fibernet has been a trusted industry partner for many years, and I thank them for their support to expand the Hy-Fi project, Rama Rao said.

Bala Malladi said the free public Wi-fi would help bridge the digital divide, be it for students, health workers or even general public, and it is an honour to be part of the project.

