T'gana dedicates over 3,000 ACT Wi-Fi hot spots in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:14 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI): In its efforts towards further accelerating Digital Telangana, the State government on Wednesday formally deployed over 3,000 public Wi-Fi hot spots here, as part of the ''Hy-Fi'' project in collaboration with ACT Fibernet.

The announcement regarding this was made in the presence of the State Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and Chief Executive Officer of Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT) Bala Malladi and others, said a press release from the internet services provider.

Each of the 3,000 Wi-Fi hot spots are powered byACT SmartFiberTechnology that would ensure superfast and safe internet experience, the release said.

The technology gives users a smooth, seamless connectivity for video content, including calling, streaming, and ultra-fast file transfers on ACTs gigabit-enabled network at scale, it said.

Hyderabad has been rated as one of the best cities in the world by several studies. The 3,000 active hot spots now make Hyderabad a truly global smart city. I am happy that a great number of people will now be able to enjoy free internet and make good use of it. ACT Fibernet has been a trusted industry partner for many years, and I thank them for their support to expand the Hy-Fi project, Rama Rao said.

Bala Malladi said the free public Wi-fi would help bridge the digital divide, be it for students, health workers or even general public, and it is an honour to be part of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

