Mexico sues gun firms in U.S., seeks estimated $10 bln damages
The Mexican government on Wednesday presented a civil lawsuit against several weapons manufacturers in a U.S. court, alleging negligent business practices that caused damage in Mexico, according foreign ministry document seen by Reuters.
The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock Inc; Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc and others knew their business practices generated illegal arms trafficking in Mexico, the document said. Mexico is seeking compensation for damages, which are estimated at as much as $10 billion, Mexican officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been prioritizing tackling the flow of illicit arms from the United States into Mexico, which has recorded record-high homicide rates in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Mexico
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- United States
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Olympics-Baseball-Two Mexico team members test positive for COVID-19
Olympics-Baseball-Two members of Mexico team test positive for COVID-19
Mexico detects fake remdesivir at hospital, for sale on web
Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening
Mexico's Veracruz state votes to allow abortion, joining three other regions