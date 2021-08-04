Left Menu

Mexico sues gun firms in U.S., seeks estimated $10 bln damages

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:33 IST
The Mexican government on Wednesday presented a civil lawsuit against several weapons manufacturers in a U.S. court, alleging negligent business practices that caused damage in Mexico, according foreign ministry document seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock Inc; Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc and others knew their business practices generated illegal arms trafficking in Mexico, the document said. Mexico is seeking compensation for damages, which are estimated at as much as $10 billion, Mexican officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been prioritizing tackling the flow of illicit arms from the United States into Mexico, which has recorded record-high homicide rates in recent years.

