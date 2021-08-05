Facebook redesigns Settings page to make navigation easier

Facebook has revamped the Settings page to ensure that tools are as easy to find as possible. The redesign is rolling out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.

With this redesign, Facebook has reduced the number of categories and renamed them to more closely match people's mental models. You will now see six broad categories including:

Account

Preferences

Audience and Visibility

Permissions

Your Information, and

Community Standards and Legal Policies

"Whether it's managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn't have to think too hard about where to start," Facebook wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Secondly, several standalone settings have been relocated and grouped with similar settings. For instance, the News Feed setting, which previously lived in a smaller category of its own, now lives under Preferences.

Thirdly, the settings search function has been improved to make it easier to find the settings you need, even if you don't know the exact name or location of the setting you're looking for.

Facebook has also unbundled the Privacy Settings category and moved the settings previously contained within it into other categories. The company's research has found that using more specific and descriptive names makes it easier for people to find settings despite using a longer name.

Lastly, Privacy Checkup now features another shortcut right at the top of the Settings landing page. The shortcut will more easily guide you through important privacy and security settings on Facebook.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people's experience on Facebook, we've redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We're confident this new settings page will make it easier for people to visit their settings, find what they came for, and make the changes they want," the social networking giant said.