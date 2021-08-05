TPG Telecom deploys Nokia's Twin Beam IPAA to expand 5G coverage

Nokia and Australian carrier TPG Telecom have announced the first global deployment of Twin Beam IPAA, the latest generation of Nokia's integrated 5G Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA), at the operator's site in Brisbane.

The Twin Beam version of Nokia's IPAA solution not only delivers costs effective 5G within the same footprint of an existing antenna but also greatly increases the range and capacity of 3G, 4G and 5G deployed on existing frequency bands via advanced antenna technology.

Advertisement

Nokia is delighted to be bringing our market-leading 5G technology to Australia to deliver yet another 5G world first with TPG Telecom. This new variant of the IPAA allows operators to increase coverage, capacity and capability to all of their customers – 3G, 4G or 5G - through a quick and simple upgrade of an existing site. Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania

According to Nokia, the Twin Beam IPAA solution doubles the range and greatly increases the capacity of all technologies deployed on existing mid-band (e.g. 1800, 2100 and 2600 MHz) frequencies by up to 80%.

Developed in collaboration with CommScope, the IPAA solution will enable TPG Telecom to upgrade existing sites to 5G by simply replacing their existing antennas with a similar-sized unit supporting all legacy technologies as well as 5G massive MIMO active antenna, all in a single compact solution.

The IPAA solution helps operators overcome many deployment challenges hindering the introduction of 5G whilst boosting the coverage and capacity of their existing 3G and 4G networks.

"The Twin Beam IPAA will not only help expand our 5G coverage, helping us achieve our goal of reaching 85% of the population in Australia's top six cities by the end of the year, it will also boost the coverage and capacity of our existing networks, meaning all of our customers will benefit from its deployment," said Barry Kezik, Executive General Manager of Mobile and Fixed Networks at TPG Telecom.