Far Cry 5 free weekend starts today; now available on Stadia Pro

Stadia Pro subscribers can play Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 for free this weekend i.e. from August 5 through August 9. The first-person shooter game is the fifth main instalment in the award-winning Far Cry series.

Earlier this week, four new games were added to Stadia Pro. These include:

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles 4 focuses on Squad E of the Federation. Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight for freedom in this desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory.

An explosive new unit called the Grenadier and numerous options for both offensive and defensive battle support make their debut in Valkyria Chronicles 4.

It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains

It came from space and ate our brains is a unique Arcade top-down shooter. A merciless alien species has invaded the Earth and they feed on human brains (duh). Wander atmospheric locations as a no-nonsense kind of guy with the two essentials in life - a flashlight and something to turn aliens into goo. Things look pretty bad and there's chaos everywhere! Time to save the world! Again!

Epistory - Typing Chronicles

Epistory - Typing Chronicles is a beautiful atmospheric RPG action/adventure typing game that tells the story of a writer lacking inspiration who asks her muse to help write her latest book.

You play the muse, a fictional character in a world where everything is untold. Your adventure begins on a blank page, but the world will soon become larger and livelier as you gather inspiration, solve its mysteries and defeat its enemies. As you progress and explore this world, the story literally unfolds and the mysteries of the magic power of the words are revealed.

Killer Queen Black

Killer Queen Black is an intense multiplayer action/strategy platformer for up to eight players. It lets you fight for your hive with three ways to win - hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy's queen.