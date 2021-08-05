HYDERABAD’S BIG LEAP IN LUXURY

Aparna ONE @ Jubilee Hills Annex – The game-changing gated community Whenever Hyderabad's name pops up in a conversation around the world, it's invariably associated with Biryani, pearls, and of course, the city's rich heritage of luxury. Home to the iconic Falaknuma Palace and the breathtaking Chowmahalla Palace, the city was once the home of worldly opulence.

And now, Aparna's flagship project in Jubilee Hills Annex aims to bring luxury back to the city. Featuring six hi-rise towers, the gated community is designed to provide residents a life of ultimate grandeur. Two of the six towers, named Emperor Towers, stand tall at a whopping 36 floors, offering an unmatched view of the city including the Golconda Fort and Hyderabad Golf Club. These towers only feature super spacious 5216 Sft. 4-BHKs with an additional room in the form of a home theater.

Two Princely towers, each 30-floor tall house 4-BHKs measuring an impressive 4155 Sft. Aparna ONE also offers a spacious 2876 Sft. 3-BHKs in its two Noble Towers, each 25 floors tall. While only apartments in Emperor and Princely towers come with a private lobby for seamless entry and exit, all apartments in Aparna ONE feature an additional room for maids.

A CLOSER LOOK Inside the apartments, residents will set foot on end-to-end Italian marble and granite flooring for that exquisite royal touch. Appliances and lighting will be at their beck and call with the power of cutting-edge home automation paired with sensors and voice control. Indeed, a fusion of class and convenience. The bathrooms too come fitted with crème de la crème brands like Flaminia, Cattelan & Fantin.

Though you might not be easily tempted to leave the comfort of your luxurious abode, you may well be swayed by Aparna ONE's stunning clubhouse. An expansive 65,000 Sft. center built for entertainment, fitness, and socializing, the clubhouse is a world within itself. A state-of-the-art temperature-controlled swimming pool, modern fully-equipped gymnasium, squash courts, and a score of other indoor games are sure to keep any family's weekends busy. For special, personal celebrations, a sizeable banquet hall is also available within the clubhouse.

Residents who prefer to spend more time outdoors can sweat it out at the Tennis Court, Basketball Court, or Cricket net. A synthetic walking cum jogging track is also on offer. Yoga and meditation sessions at Aparna ONE are bound to be more blissful, thanks to the elegantly designed landscaping and garden areas. In fact, Aparna ONE is a Platinum-rated IGBC certified green project. DESTINED FOR GREATNESS Less than a 10-minute drive to Gachibowli, Aparna ONE is at the epicenter of a fast flourishing locality. While it provides quick access to some of the city's most prestigious IT parks and the Financial District, it is also close to The Hyderabad Golf Club, KBR Park, and Inorbit Mall. The city's best hospitals – Apollo, AIG, Sunshine, and Care Gachibiowli are all within close vicinity. And with the flyover nearing completion in Jubilee Hills Annex, it is safe to say that the project is naturally positioned for greatness.

THE APARNA ADVANTAGE For over 24 years, if there's one name that's been setting benchmarks in the Hyderabad Real Estate space, it's Aparna Constructions. Widely recognized as one of the realty industry leaders, Aparna has made its mark with its world-class, fully integrated gated communities comprising premium villas, luxury lifestyle apartments, and fully developed free-hold plots. To date, it has served 18,000+ customers and delivered 47 projects.

To know more about Aparna ONE, please call 70953 33335 or visit https://aparna.co/3C3yF7k

