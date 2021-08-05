Google launches Nest Cams and Doorbell security devices
As far as availability is concerned, the new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are available for preorder starting today and will go on sale on August 24. The other two devices will be available soon.
- Country:
- United States
Google on Thursday announced a new line of security devices - Nest Cams and Doorbell - as the newest members of the Nest family.
The Google Nest Cam (battery) is an outdoor/indoor battery-powered camera that carries a price tag of USD179.99 while the Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is a battery-powered doorbell priced at USD 179.99).
In addition, Google unveiled Nest Cam with floodlight, its first connected floodlight camera priced at USD279.99) and the second-generation Google Nest Cam (wired), a USD99.99 wired indoor camera and the company's most affordable Nest Cam ever.
As far as availability is concerned, the new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are available for preorder starting today and will go on sale on August 24. The other two devices will be available soon.
Features:
- The wire-free design of Nest's new camera and doorbell makes their installation easier. Additionally, you get the ability to wire the battery-powered security devices so that you can install them where you want - indoors or outdoors.
- The devices are rigorously tested through drops and extreme weather.
- The next-generation Nest cameras and doorbell detect important events that happen in and around the home, including alerts for people, animals, packages and vehicles and send you the most helpful alerts for no additional cost.
- Both Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell have night vision, 6x zoom, and HDR to see images clearly in a variety of conditions.
- Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell seamlessly work with Nest displays
- When it comes to security, the new devices are only as secure as your Google account. They require a Google account, which comes with added protections like suspicious activity detection, 2-step verification and password checkup. Additionally, with a Nest Aware subscription that starts at USD6/month, you get familiar face detection and the ability to call 911 from the Google Home app (available in the U.S. only). The subscription will also provide you with 30 days of event video history.
- You can also extend your event video history from 30 days to 60 days with a Nest Aware Plus subscription that will cost you USD12/month.
- Lastly, both Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam with floodlight have local storage fallback, meaning they'll record up to one hour of events on-device (about a week's worth of events).
ALSO READ
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters
Verizon partners with Google to offer robust messaging experience to Android users
New Google Maps tools will help you navigate as safely as possible
Twitter to soon let users log-in using Google account
Google introduces more limited version of data regions for Workspace customers