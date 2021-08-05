Google launches Nest Cams and Doorbell security devices

Google on Thursday announced a new line of security devices - Nest Cams and Doorbell - as the newest members of the Nest family.

The Google Nest Cam (battery) is an outdoor/indoor battery-powered camera that carries a price tag of USD179.99 while the Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is a battery-powered doorbell priced at USD 179.99).

In addition, Google unveiled Nest Cam with floodlight, its first connected floodlight camera priced at USD279.99) and the second-generation Google Nest Cam (wired), a USD99.99 wired indoor camera and the company's most affordable Nest Cam ever.

As far as availability is concerned, the new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are available for preorder starting today and will go on sale on August 24. The other two devices will be available soon.

Features: