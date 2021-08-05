Left Menu

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 on Aug 12

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, next week.

''The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions'', the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, it said.

Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight.

This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

