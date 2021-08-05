Left Menu

Asus Zenfone 6 gets one-hand mode in latest update

The update comes with firmware version 18.0610.2106.156 and is rolling out to the Zenfone 6 units bearing the model number ZS630KL.

Updated: 05-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:00 IST
Asus is rolling out a new ZenUI-based software update to the Zenfone 6 that bumps up the phone's Android security patch and adds the one-hand mode.

The update comes with firmware version 18.0610.2106.156 and is rolling out to the Zenfone 6 units bearing the model number ZS630KL. Here's the complete changelog for the latest Zenfone 6 update:

  • Updated Android security patch
  • Supported SMS type QR code
  • Added the one-hand mode

Starting today, the update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for you to receive the notification. To check if there is new firmware available, head over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus Zenfone 6: Specifications

The Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

Speaking about the cameras, the Asus Zenfone 6 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony flagship IMX586 image sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens with 125-degree FOV. The Flip camera allows for free-angle shooting from the front.

