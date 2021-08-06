Left Menu

Duolingo says its app no longer available for download on some app stores in China

Updated: 06-08-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 07:19 IST
Duolingo Inc said late on Thursday it was aware that the Duolingo app was no longer available for download on some app stores in China.

"We are working to address the issue and are hopeful that the app will be reinstated in the near term," the company said. "In the meanwhile, existing users in China can continue to use the app as they always do," it added.

