Duolingo says its app no longer available for download on some app stores in China

Duolingo Inc said late on Thursday it was aware that the Duolingo app was no longer available for download on some app stores in China.

"We are working to address the issue and are hopeful that the app will be reinstated in the near term," the company said. "In the meanwhile, existing users in China can continue to use the app as they always do," it added.

Advertisement

Also Read: US closely monitoring trade situation between Australia and China, says USTR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)