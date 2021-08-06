Xbox makes Far Cry 5, Unturned, and Bee Simulator free to play this weekend

As part of the Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play three titles - Far Cry 5, Unturned, and Bee Simulator - for free this weekend. The games are available to play until Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

All you need to do is head over to the Microsoft Store and sign in to see the option to install the games with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download the titles on your console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

In addition, you can purchase these titles and other editions at a limited time discount.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is the latest instalment of the award-winning franchise. Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

There's plenty to discover, and if you want to keep playing after the free period is up, you'll be able to grab Far Cry 5 for up to 85% off during the sale. Here's the discount percentage for other editions:

Gold Edition ($89.99 SRP) at 80% off: $18.00

Insanity Bundle ($89.99 SRP) at 75% off: $22.50

Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Deluxe Bundle ($99.99 SRP) at 80% off: $20.00

Gold Edition + New Dawn Deluxe Bundle ($129.99 SRP) at 75% off: $32.50

Season Pass ($29.99 SRP) at 50% off: $15.00

Silver Bars XL Pack ($34.99 SRP) at 30% off: $24.99

XXL Pack ($49.99 SRP) at 40% off: $29.99

Unturned

Step in the open-world survival sandbox of Unturned and walk in the shoes of a survivor getting through the zombies infested ruins of modern-day society. Scavenge for clothes, weapons, food, supplies, and craft resources to create your equipment and defenses.

Additionally, you can purchase the game at 50% on the Xbox Store:

Standard Edition ($24.99 SRP) at 50% off: $12.50

Bee Simulator

Live the life of a Bee in a unique simulator experience. Explore a virtual representation of Central Park to collect pollen, defy dangerous wasps and save your hive. The game will be on sale until August 16th at 60% off.