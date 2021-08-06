Left Menu

Juventus'' women''s team apologizes for racist tweet

Juventus has apologized after the official Twitter account of its womens team posted a photograph of a player making a racist gesture.The image attracted thousands of replies before it was deleted and the club issued an apology via the social media platform.The post said We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:57 IST
Juventus'' women''s team apologizes for racist tweet
Juventus logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus has apologized after the official Twitter account of its women's team posted a photograph of a player making a racist gesture.

The image attracted thousands of replies before it was deleted and the club issued an apology via the social media platform.

The post said: "We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination." The Italian club is in Barcelona ahead of Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy clash with the Catalan club. The men's and women's teams from the two clubs will play back-to-back games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021