Xbox partners with Twitch for second Indie Showcase on August 10

The upcoming /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox will also see the company making new announcements about independent titles coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. There will be some live game demos too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:09 IST
The second /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox will be held next week on Tuesday, August 10 at 9:00 AM PT. Image Credit: Xbox

Xbox and Twitch have teamed up for the second Indie Showcase where you will get to see some of the great work coming to Xbox from independent developers. The second /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox will be held next week on Tuesday, August 10 at 9:00 AM PT.

During this showcase, Xbox will present tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others. You will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on The Artful Escape, OlliOlli World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time, among others.

You can watch the /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox exclusively on Twitch at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox. The showcase will be hosted by community-favourite Twitch Streamers who will also conduct interviews with developers, take fan questions and maybe even drop some game codes.

To recall, the first /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox was held in March 2021.

