Here's when Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version will release

South Korean video game developer Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in May 2021 and officially released the Android version of the game in July 2021. However, the company is yet to release the iOS version of the game.

While iPhone users are eagerly waiting for Krafton to release Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS version, a new Instagram post by BGMI's official handle suggests that the launch may happen soon.

Advertisement

In a recent post announcing the massive giveaways for achieving 50 million downloads, the company said, "We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS". Additionally, the apple emoji posted at the end of the statement clearly hints that the company is gearing up to release the iOS version of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official)

Just like the Android version, we can expect Krafton to announce an Early Access of the game on the Apple App Store and thereafter announce its official release.

Talking about the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a multi-player royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. Players can battle it out in diverse game modes - either squad-based or solo.

BGMI is available exclusively for players in India only.

(To be updated)