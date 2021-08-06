Left Menu

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:34 IST
Scoreboard: Lunch-Day 3, IND vs ENG
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 183 all out India 1st innings (Overnight 125/4) Rohit Sharma c Sam Curran b Robinson 36 KL Rahul batting 77 Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0 Ajinkya Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5 Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25 Ravindra Jadeja batting 27 Extras: (B-5,LB-4, NB-8) 17 Total: (For 5 wickets in 66 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-104, 3-104, 4-112, 5-145.

Bowling: James Anderson 18-7-33-2, Stuart Broad 16-2-58-0, Ollie Robinson 21-6-55-2, Sam Curran 11-1-36-0.

