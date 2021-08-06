Faraday Protocol and 20 other titles coming to Xbox next week

Microsoft on Friday announced a list of new games that will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week (August 9 - 13). The list also includes upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be-released ID@Xbox games.

Here are the upcoming Xbox titles:

I Am Dead

I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot's Warehouse about exploring the afterlife and the isle of Shelmerston.

I Am Dead will arrive on Xbox on August 9.

Action Arcade Wrestling

Join the action and step through the ropes in this fast-paced, arcade wrestling extravaganza to superkick the overly simulated wrestling games out of the ring! Choose from a roster of 30+ outrageous wrestlers executing their powerful attacks and superhero-like abilities in the most over-the-top wrestling game ever conceived.

The Xbox One X Enhanced title will come to Xbox on August 10.

Faraday Protocol

Faraday Protocol is a first-person, story-driven puzzle game that will test your curiosity and keen perception. You are Raug Zeekon: interstellar archeologist from planet Cunor. You have been sent by your company to investigate the source of a mysterious signal coming from an unexplored star system.

Faraday Protocol will hit Xbox on August 12.

Fort Triumph

Fort Triumph is a challenging fantasy turn-based tactics game where permanent death is a possibility at any moment. Build towns, collect artifacts, improve your heroes, and influence your tactical surroundings using physics.

The game will be available on Xbox starting August 13.

Hades

Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre. As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Hades will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on August 13 via Xbox Game Pass.

Tetragon

Tetragon is a vast mysterious universe of unique puzzles, magical mazes, and challenges! Your goal is to move the plane realities using the spinning world gravity wisely. Test your mind and guide the brave lumberjack through the scattered worlds in search of his lost son.

Tetragon will arrive on Xbox on August 12.

Other titles that will be heading to Xbox next week include: