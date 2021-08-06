Apple to not pass iCloud photo uploads to law enforcement if they do not contain child abuse content

Apple Inc will not pass reports from its new photo checking system to law enforcement if a human review finds they do not contain child abuse imagery, the company said at a briefing on Friday.

The company said on Thursday it would implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse.

