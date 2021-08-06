Left Menu

Cisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information

Cisco Systems Inc is developing a subscription service called Cloud Stack to help enterprises shift or move back to private data centers from public ones, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon.Com Inc's Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centers on a subscription basis.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:27 IST
Cisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information

Cisco Systems Inc is developing a subscription service called Cloud Stack to help enterprises shift or move back to private data centers from public ones, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. As part of the service, Cisco will also manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it, the report said.

There is no clarity on the timeline for the launch of Cloud Stack, which is in the early stage of development, the report https://bit.ly/2TXkm2S added. Cisco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online. Amazon.Com Inc's Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centers on a subscription basis. Microsoft Corp's Azure and Google Cloud also help companies shift their operations to the public cloud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021