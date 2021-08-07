INT. (Indus Net Technologies) surging ahead

INT. (Indus Net Technologies) a full-cycle product engineering company is helping some of the fastest-growing enterprises, start-ups, and agencies across 20+ countries. With a constant innovative approach, they have been successfully delivering innovative software solutions and engineering excellence to customers worldwide for over two decades.

Indus Net Technologies established in 1997, has evolved from a web hosting company to a web design agency, to an agency for agencies, to a digital marketing outsourcing company, to a web+mobile application development company, to an enterprise-grade digital service company in a span of 23+ years.

They continue to stand by this philosophy, ''Now and Forever." Their products and solutions are being used by millions of people globally. "Continuously providing superior customer experience to its user" lies in the core purpose of the company.

Last year they moved towards the next phase and rebranded themselves as INT., where they started evolving as an enterprise-grade technology partner for enterprises, which will help them in value creation at the confluence of technology, analytics, and marketing.

This is INT Ver. 3.0. An INT. that can match and surpass the best in digital. An INT. which is ambitious and bold.

The new INT. stands to define its core philosophy as: "Simplify enterprise digital transformation journey for a sustainable future tech-savvy generation." With their experience, their diversity, and success stories, they have a strong sense of the direction in which they want to grow and excel.

"From complexity to clarity, we help organizations innovate, create, launch, engineer, re-engineer digital products and solutions that delight users." - Said Abhishek Rungta, CEO of INT.

Since then INT. has added a no. of new clients, both nationally and internationally with a focus in the BFSI sector and their revenue has significantly increased over the last financial year.

To name a few: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, BNP Paribas, Accuride, Bank of America, Tesco Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Alkem, SBI Mutual Funds, SRL Diagnostics INT. believes the global markets are hyper-saturated with digital advice, where meaningless bragging has been the part of this never ending fiasco. INT. envisions communicating SIMPLICITY and CLARITY. It's time for putting no nonsense digital success first, with more humane and outcome driven solutions while being super agile and flexible.

