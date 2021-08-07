Left Menu

Google Cloud's Unattended Project Recommender helps you prune idle resources

Leveraging machine learning, Unattended Project Recommender identifies projects that are likely abandoned based on API and networking activity, billing, usage of cloud services, and other signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:08 IST
Google Cloud's Unattended Project Recommender helps you prune idle resources
Unattended Project Recommender is available via the Recommender API on Google Cloud. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Google Cloud has launched Unattended Project Recommender, a new feature of Active Assist that will help you prune your idle cloud resources which means you no longer have to worry about wasting money or mitigating security risks presented by them.

Leveraging machine learning, Unattended Project Recommender identifies projects that are likely abandoned based on API and networking activity, billing, usage of cloud services, and other signals. Based on these signals, it provides:

  • Recommendations to turn down projects having low usage activity.
  • Recommendations to assign a new owner to projects that have high usage activity but no active project owners.

You can dismiss a recommendation to delete a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project that's being used in a way that's out of the scope for the Unattended Project Recommender and it will stop showing up for the given project. Apart from this, you have the option to restore a project if it is accidentally shut down, but, you will have to restore it within the 30-day wait period.

"Your cloud projects can go abandoned or unattended for a number of reasons -- ranging from a test environment that's no longer needed, to project cancellation, to project owner switching jobs, and more. Not only can such projects contribute to your cloud bill (waste) but they may contain security issues such as open firewalls or privileged service account keys that attackers can exploit to get a hold of your cloud resources for cryptocurrency mining or, worse, compromise your company's sensitive data," Google Cloud explained in a blog post.

It is worth mentioning that you can choose to opt-out of data processing at any time by disabling the appropriate data groups in the Transparency & Control tab under Google Cloud Platform's Privacy Security settings.

Unattended Project Recommender is available via the Recommender API on the Google Cloud Platform.

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021