Google Cloud's Unattended Project Recommender helps you prune idle resources

Google Cloud has launched Unattended Project Recommender, a new feature of Active Assist that will help you prune your idle cloud resources which means you no longer have to worry about wasting money or mitigating security risks presented by them.

Leveraging machine learning, Unattended Project Recommender identifies projects that are likely abandoned based on API and networking activity, billing, usage of cloud services, and other signals. Based on these signals, it provides:

Recommendations to turn down projects having low usage activity.

Recommendations to assign a new owner to projects that have high usage activity but no active project owners.

You can dismiss a recommendation to delete a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project that's being used in a way that's out of the scope for the Unattended Project Recommender and it will stop showing up for the given project. Apart from this, you have the option to restore a project if it is accidentally shut down, but, you will have to restore it within the 30-day wait period.

"Your cloud projects can go abandoned or unattended for a number of reasons -- ranging from a test environment that's no longer needed, to project cancellation, to project owner switching jobs, and more. Not only can such projects contribute to your cloud bill (waste) but they may contain security issues such as open firewalls or privileged service account keys that attackers can exploit to get a hold of your cloud resources for cryptocurrency mining or, worse, compromise your company's sensitive data," Google Cloud explained in a blog post.

It is worth mentioning that you can choose to opt-out of data processing at any time by disabling the appropriate data groups in the Transparency & Control tab under Google Cloud Platform's Privacy Security settings.

Unattended Project Recommender is available via the Recommender API on the Google Cloud Platform.