Motorola Edge 20 series India launch teased: Details Inside

The Motorola Edge 20 series, which debuted in Europe late last month, could arrive in India soon. The company has teased the launch of the series on its Twitter handle.

To #FindYourEdge means to find what gives you your unique identity. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bCi8uH2fN7 Advertisement August 7, 2021

The series includes three models - Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Motorola Edge 20, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro - with all supporting 5G connectivity. They have multiple colour options and run on Android 11 with My UX skin on top.

Earlier this week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma also revealed that two Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones will be launching in India this month.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that not 1, but TWO #MotoEdge20series smartphones are launching in India in August.The devices are loaded with premium & flagship features. Will be revealing more info on features & launch in the coming daysFeel free to retweet#MotoEdge20series pic.twitter.com/VbFviFBLQo — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 2, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 series: Specifications

Here are the specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 series: