Motorola Edge 20 series India launch teased: Details Inside

The series includes three models - Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Motorola Edge 20, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro - with all supporting 5G connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:52 IST
The Motorola Edge 20 series, which debuted in Europe late last month, could arrive in India soon. Image Credit: Motorola
The Motorola Edge 20 series, which debuted in Europe late last month, could arrive in India soon. The company has teased the launch of the series on its Twitter handle.

The series includes three models - Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Motorola Edge 20, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro - with all supporting 5G connectivity. They have multiple colour options and run on Android 11 with My UX skin on top.

Earlier this week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma also revealed that two Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones will be launching in India this month.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Specifications

Here are the specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 series:

Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 90Hz RR 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 144Hz RR 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 144Hz RR
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11
RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB LPDDR5
Storage (in-built) 128GB 128GB 256GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP 108MP+8MP+16MP | 3x optical zoom 108MP+8MP+16MP | 5x optical zoom
Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP
Battery 5,000mAh; 30W fast-charging 4,000 mAh; 30W fast charging 4,500 mAh; 30W fast charging
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

