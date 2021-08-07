Realme X7 getting realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11
To receive realme UI 2.0 update, Realme X7 users must update their UI version to RMX2176PU_11.A.14/ RMX2176PU_11.A.16/ RMX2176PU_11.A.17/ RMX2176PU_11.A.18/ RMX2176PU_11.A.20.
The Realme X7 units in India are now receiving realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. The update is arriving with firmware version RMX3092_11.C.05 and brings along tons of new personalization, security and privacy and other features to the device.
As always, the update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.
Here's the complete changelog for the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme X7:
Personalisations
Personalise the user interface to make it your own
- You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colours from your photos.
- Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.
- Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.
High Efficiency
- You can now drag text, images or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.
- Optimised the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customised.
System
- Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.
- You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.
- Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.
- Optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay.
- Optimised "Auto brightness".
Launcher
- You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.
- Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by name, install time or usage frequency to find an app more quickly.
Security and Privacy
- You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.
- More powerful SOS functions
- Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.
- Optimised "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.
Games
- Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.
- You can change the Game Assistant call-up method.
Communications
- You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.
Photos
- Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.
- Optimised the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.
HeyTap Cloud
- You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.
- You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.
- You can create multiple backups for your phone.
Camera
- Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.
- Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.
Accessibility
- Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.