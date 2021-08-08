Left Menu

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

Microsoft has recently announced a new feature for its business communication platform Teams aimed at improving its search functionality.

Microsoft has recently announced a new feature for its business communication platform Teams aimed at improving its search functionality. Deemed as 'Top Hits', this new feature will be added to automatically generate the most relevant search results for the user. According to The Verge, Microsoft has stated that the 'Top Hits' section will auto-suggest the most relevant results across chats, files, people, and other content stored or shared in the app.

With this feature, you can find what you searched for faster as builds on the AI-enabled search feature which already existed on Teams earlier. It will be on the lines of a universal search feature. As per a new entry to the Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service roadmap, the 'Top Hits' feature is still under development and is expected to roll out by the end of August.

Microsoft has been trying to make Teams popular by adding a whole bunch of features to it ever since COVID-19 began wreaking havoc globally. These new additions include video calls, file sharing, etc. The company has also made it possible for Microsoft Teams users to merge works and personal accounts in the same app, at the same time.

This feature had rolled out just about a month ago, allowing people to use both their personal and work accounts on the same app on the Windows PC, thus removing the need to toggle between two different types of accounts. As per The Verge, Microsoft has also added new video conferencing features to the platform, like Reporter mode, Standout mode, and Side-by-side modes over the pandemic.

In all these modes the background of the presenter on Microsoft Teams is removed from the presentation and is replaced with either the content that is going to be shown or the picture of the person presenting that particular chunk of content, or both depending on their preference. (ANI)

