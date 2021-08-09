(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Mi Mix 4 smartphone in China on August 10. Ahead of the official launch, the design and key specifications of the flagship device have been leaked online.

Here's everything the latest leak reveals about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship:

Display

The latest leak (via tipster Ankit on Twitter) reveals that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support. According to the leaked images, there is a triple camera setup at the back while the front panel has no notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera.

For biometric authentication, the device features an in-display fingerprint reader. The device will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor and OS

Under the hood, the Mi Mix 4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. As already confirmed by the company, the device will run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Camera

In terms of optics, the flagship smartphone will come with a 20MP under-display camera on the front while the rear panel will house a triple camera array comprising of a 108-megapixel main shooter, followed by a 13MP secondary sensor and an 8MP tertiary camera.

Battery and others

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging. Other features onboard the device include, UWB, NFC, Harmon Kardon speakers, Hi-res Audio and Hi-res Audio Wireless.

The Mi Mix 4 will be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. Earlier today, the latter (M2105K81AC0) was spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC (via tipster Mukul Sharma and MySmartPrice).

The Mi Pad 5 has a single-core score of 997 and a multi-core score of 3181 on Geekbench. In addition, the listing reveals that the device will come with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11.

Update: The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has gone official in Mainland China and will go on sale starting August 16th via official Xiaomi channels. It comes in four storage variants: