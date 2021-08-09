DELTA Fiber taps Nokia to accelerate optical network rollout

DELTA Fiber, one of the fastest-growing fiber companies in the Netherlands, has selected Nokia to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based on 400G wavelengths, helping the Dutch company handle increased traffic and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the country over the next decade.

"Nokia's highly scalable optical transport network will play a critical role in enabling DELTA Fiber to grow with the needs of its customers both today and in the future. With almost a doubling of traffic each year, we have put in place an aggressive goal to roll out FTTH over the next decade," said John Wittekamp, CTO at DELTA Fiber.

Advertisement

The Dutch firm will leverage the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, powered by the company's Photonic Service Engine technology, to rapidly deploy services to its customers, reduce network total cost of ownership and extend network lifecycles. This will support DELTA Fiber's deployment of a new Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing network, incorporating Nokia's broad family of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers, enabling optimized core and metro applications to cover the entire country, Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

The core network build is currently underway to support 19 sites and will be followed by the deployment of metro sites, covering approximately 75 locations across the Netherlands.

"We're excited to expand our optical relationship with DELTA Fiber and increase Nokia's footprint overall as its multi-domain supplier. The new optical transport network is key to ensuring a high-performance experience for DELTA Fiber's customers through its new access networks," said Rafael de Fermin, Senior Vice President Europe, IP/Optics, Nokia.