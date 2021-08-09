MG Motor launches seven-seater Gloster trim tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday launched a seven-seater version of its SUV Gloster Savvy tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the SUV would strengthen the Gloster range and provide customers with the power to choose from a broader range of variants.

Advertisement

The automaker currently sells the model with a six-seat configuration.

''We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a virtual launch event.

Under the hood, the new Gloster Savvy trim, like its six-seat counterpart, comes with a two-liter twin-turbo diesel engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

It features multiple driving modes enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities.

It also features the i-SMART technology, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, and several other exclusive features. Besides Gloster, the company sells models like Hector and ZS electric SUVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)