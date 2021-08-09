Earth Observation Satellite 03 scheduled for launch on August 12
ISRO, Singh tweeted on Monday.Last week, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh had said that GSLV F10 would launch EOS-03 in the third quarter of 2021.PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch EOS-04, another earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021.The first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV- D1, is scheduled to launch EOS-02 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Country:
- India
The Earth Observation Satellite-03 is scheduled to be launched on August 12, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
Singh is the Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space.
''GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. #ISRO,'' Singh tweeted on Monday.
Last week, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh had said that GSLV F10 would launch EOS-03 in the third quarter of 2021.
PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch EOS-04, another earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021.
The first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV- D1, is scheduled to launch EOS-02 in the fourth quarter of 2021. PSLV-C53 is also scheduled to launch EOS-06 in the fourth quarter of 2021, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for 'Friendship'
ISRO's merchandiser programme takes off with 8 companies already onboard
Harbhajan Singh wraps shoot of 'Friendship'
Our story with BJP over; SAD will neither compromise on farmer issues nor allow farm laws to be implemented in Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Regional parties should form national front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal