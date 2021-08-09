Germany mulls flood recovery fund worth more than 20 billion euros - source

Germany's flood recovery fund will be bigger than initially planned with a volume of more than 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion), a person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Officials estimated earlier that reconstruction in Germany's flood zones would probably cost more than 10 billion euros. The federal government and the state governments have already agreed to share the fiscal burden in equal parts.

Advertisement

Also Read: Germany warns unvaccinated may face restrictions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)