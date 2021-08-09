Left Menu

Saraf Furniture announces Period Leave policy for employees

Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture on Monday announced the Period Leave policy for its woman employees, who can avail it one day every month over and above the regular leaves and holidays.

Saraf Furniture announces Period Leave policy for employees
Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture on Monday announced the 'Period Leave' policy for its woman employees, who can avail it one day every month over and above the regular leaves and holidays.

''We have taken a firm decision to come forward and set an example for others. By introducing this Period Leave policy at the workplace, we want to leave no stone unturned to provide the best to our employees,'' Saraf Furniture founder and CEO Raghunandan Saraf said in a statement.

Saraf added that the key motive behind this is to develop inclusive work culture. ''We want our woman employees to focus on their health and happiness. We hope our Period Leave policy will promote a growth-oriented environment within the premises.'' Period Leave will be over and above the regular leaves and holidays that the company offers to its employees and the women workforce of the company can avail of this at their sole discretion.

Saraf Furniture has over 150 women employees out of its total 1,500 workforces across India.

Recently, Saraf Furniture had announced hiring about 200-250 professionals from the LGBTQ+ community in 2021-22.

