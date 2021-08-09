Facebook makes it easier for users to transfer data to other services

Facebook has updated its Transfer Your Information (TYI) tool to make data portability more seamless for users. With new destinations, filters and other changes, people can now more easily transfer a copy of the information they have created and shared on Facebook to other services.

"Today we're announcing several updates to our Transfer Your Information (TYI) tool to make data portability more seamless for our users. To provide people with choice and control over their data, we've spent the last few months rebuilding our data portability tool from the ground up," Facebook wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The update brings two new destinations - Photobucket and Google Calendar and one new data type - Facebook Events. Using the TYI tool, Facebook users can choose a destination based on what they want to transfer - photos, videos, notes, posts or other information. For instance, Photobucket supports photos and videos but doesn't support notes, posts and Facebook events.

Next, people can now use filters to more precisely select the data they want to transfer. For example, they can choose to transfer all their photos/videos or select specific albums or set a data range.

Further, users will get greater transparency around the status of each transfer, including the option to easily retry certain transfers as well as the ability to simultaneously start multiple data transfers for one destination.

Facebook is also working with developers to expand the selection of data types and destinations it currently supports. To provide users with secure data portability features, the social networking giant is also calling for government regulation to make clearer rules about who is responsible for the data protection as it is transferred to different services.

Facebook said it will also keep contributing to the open source Data Transfer Project to support innovation in data portability across the industry and pushing the technology forward.