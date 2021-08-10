Left Menu

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

To recall, Google Workspace officially stopped supporting Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) on March 15, 2021, after Microsoft announced that they are ending support for IE11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 08:20 IST
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17
Starting August 17, 2021, Google Meet will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11).

Starting August 17, 2021, Google Meet will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11). To avoid any possible disruptions, switch to a supported and up-to-date browser as soon as possible.

"Beginning August 17, 2021, you will no longer be able to use Google Meet on IE11. To avoid disruption, please switch to a different browser before that date," Google wrote in the Workspace Updates blog on Monday.

Google Workspace admins and end-users can use one of the following supported browsers:

  • Google Chrome
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

To recall, Google Workspace officially stopped supporting Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) on March 15, 2021, after Microsoft announced that they are ending support for IE11.

"Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers have enabled better, more innovative online experiences. At a time when IT professionals are being asked to do more with less on an unprecedented level, we want to make it simple for our customers to balance productivity, security, privacy, and cost," Microsoft said.

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021