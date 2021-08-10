Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Starting August 17, 2021, Google Meet will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11). To avoid any possible disruptions, switch to a supported and up-to-date browser as soon as possible.

"Beginning August 17, 2021, you will no longer be able to use Google Meet on IE11. To avoid disruption, please switch to a different browser before that date," Google wrote in the Workspace Updates blog on Monday.

Advertisement

Google Workspace admins and end-users can use one of the following supported browsers:

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

To recall, Google Workspace officially stopped supporting Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) on March 15, 2021, after Microsoft announced that they are ending support for IE11.

"Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers have enabled better, more innovative online experiences. At a time when IT professionals are being asked to do more with less on an unprecedented level, we want to make it simple for our customers to balance productivity, security, privacy, and cost," Microsoft said.