Meet Exynos W920, Samsung's new wearable processor for Galaxy Watch 4 series
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled Exynos W920, the industry's first wearable processor based on an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. Packed in the industry's smallest form factor, the processor offers the high performance and efficiency demanded by next-generation wearable devices.
The Samsung Exynos W920 features two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU that are claimed to deliver improved CPU performance around 20-percent and ten times better graphics performance than its predecessor. The upgraded cores on Exynos W920 enables faster application launches and a more interactive eye-catching 3D GUI on a device's qHD (960×540) display.
Additionally, the W920 activates Cortex-M55, a dedicated low-power display processor to reduce display power consumption under Always-on-display (AOD) mode compared to its previous Exynos model.
The processor comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP). The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration, allowing smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs.
Further, the processor also integrates a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem as well as a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for seamless connectivity and tracking experience.
The Samsung Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform co-developed with Google and will be first applied to the Galaxy Watch 4 series which is expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021.
Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE.