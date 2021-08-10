Meet Exynos W920, Samsung's new wearable processor for Galaxy Watch 4 series

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled Exynos W920, the industry's first wearable processor based on an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. Packed in the industry's smallest form factor, the processor offers the high performance and efficiency demanded by next-generation wearable devices.

The Samsung Exynos W920 features two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU that are claimed to deliver improved CPU performance around 20-percent and ten times better graphics performance than its predecessor. The upgraded cores on Exynos W920 enables faster application launches and a more interactive eye-catching 3D GUI on a device's qHD (960×540) display.

Additionally, the W920 activates Cortex-M55, a dedicated low-power display processor to reduce display power consumption under Always-on-display (AOD) mode compared to its previous Exynos model.

The processor comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP). The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration, allowing smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs.

Further, the processor also integrates a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem as well as a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for seamless connectivity and tracking experience.

The Samsung Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform co-developed with Google and will be first applied to the Galaxy Watch 4 series which is expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021.