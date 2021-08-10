Castlight Health Expands Presence in India with New R&D Operations Center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced its plans to expand its Research & Development (R&D) operations in India through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Castlight India, located in Hyderabad.

The new Castlight R&D center is expected to play a key role in helping the company stay on the cutting-edge of new technologies that will propel its leading healthcare navigation offering in the U.S., in addition to supporting some of the company's largest global customers. Castlight intends to continue tapping into Hyderabad's top engineering talent pool to grow the R&D center by 30-50 percent before the end of 2021. Castlight India is currently aggressively hiring for open positions in data engineering, application development, product management and more.

Advertisement

''Castlight is driving some of the most exciting innovations in next-generation healthcare navigation, and we're excited to be able to double-down on our technical engineering talent in India,'' said Vijay Anand, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Castlight Health. ''Expanding our presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing tech cities in the world gives us the ability to scale and meet the growing demand for Castlight's health navigation platform.'' Castlight Senior Director of Engineering and India Head, Vijay Simha says that the entity will focus on developing leading-edge technology in the areas of cloud, machine learning, and AI to help accelerate Castlight's product innovation in digital plus high-touch healthcare navigation. Castlight is a strong, mission-based company with employees who are passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. ''We believe our people are the key to our success. We have ambitious growth plans and we know that these cannot be achieved without the right talent. We want Castlight to be the preferred destination for technical talent who will join us in our quest to help people better navigate healthcare,'' said Simha.

Castlight has actively maintained a strong R&D development team of more than 100 engineers in India through a previous third-party relationship established in 2014. Due to the strong integration with the Castlight engineering team in the U.S., Castlight India was able to successfully recruit nearly the entire local team, with more than 96 percent of job offers accepted.

About Castlight Health Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)