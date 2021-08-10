Left Menu

Microsoft OneDrive sync app to no longer support macOS 10.12 / 10.13

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft said that going forward, only the three most recent versions of macOS will be supported and when a new major version of macOS is released, it will support the new version and the previous two versions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:23 IST
Microsoft OneDrive sync app to no longer support macOS 10.12 / 10.13
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft is ending support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13 operating systems, both of which have been out of Apple's mainline support since September 2019 and November 2020, respectively.

To avoid any disruption, users are advised to upgrade to macOS Mojave 10.14 or above.

Starting September 10, 2021, the update will impact both OneDrive business and personal users in the following ways:

  • Existing OneDrive sync app installations on unsupported operating systems will stop updating. These clients will continue to run, but their functionality will no longer be tested.
  • New installations on unsupported operating systems will be blocked.
  • Bugs and issues found on or specific to unsupported operating systems will no longer be investigated or fixed.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft said that going forward, only the three most recent versions of macOS will be supported and when a new major version of macOS is released, it will support the new version and the previous two versions.

"The OneDrive team is committed to bringing you the best, most secure experience possible across your devices. Starting September 10, 2021, we are ending support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13 and focusing our resources on new technologies and supported operating systems," Microsoft said.

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021