Microsoft OneDrive sync app to no longer support macOS 10.12 / 10.13

Microsoft is ending support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13 operating systems, both of which have been out of Apple's mainline support since September 2019 and November 2020, respectively.

To avoid any disruption, users are advised to upgrade to macOS Mojave 10.14 or above.

Starting September 10, 2021, the update will impact both OneDrive business and personal users in the following ways:

Existing OneDrive sync app installations on unsupported operating systems will stop updating. These clients will continue to run, but their functionality will no longer be tested.

New installations on unsupported operating systems will be blocked.

Bugs and issues found on or specific to unsupported operating systems will no longer be investigated or fixed.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft said that going forward, only the three most recent versions of macOS will be supported and when a new major version of macOS is released, it will support the new version and the previous two versions.

"The OneDrive team is committed to bringing you the best, most secure experience possible across your devices. Starting September 10, 2021, we are ending support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13 and focusing our resources on new technologies and supported operating systems," Microsoft said.