Augment your own world with 3DBear

Early childhood is the most impressionable phase for social and emotional well-being, but we know how hard it is to get children interested in reading books. Many types of research have proved that playing is actually the most efficient way for a child's learning and development. Making education fun and interactive for them is the key to their growth.

Today, we live in a magical world of technology, thanks to the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices that children start using at an early age are changing the way they learn, play, and share.

The new age - Augmented reality can help children learn, create, communicate and socialize effectively using storytelling and gaming. By effectively combining education with entertainment, learning becomes an enjoyable activity. Toys, puzzles, coloring books, games, textbooks and even articles of clothing embedded with AR technology – all spring to life through Augmented Reality applications.

The market size for EdTech in India is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2022 and USD 10.4 billion by 2025. Definitely, the digitization of education coupled with policy impetus has fast-tracked the growth of EdTech in India. The National Education Policy by the Indian Government recognises the role of technology in making education more effective and further calls for investment in digital infrastructure, development of online teaching platforms & tools, and creation of virtual labs & digital repositories.

Classrooms in the future will not look like they do today. AR will see a prominent push in the next 3 to 5 years in India, and most schools will have dedicated tools. Higher education will see faster adoption, given that the technology is already present in such institutions.AR/VR offers students the flexibility to access educational content seamlessly across devices. It could also open an opportunity for social collaboration andcommunication in a room-scale environment, where teachers can teach students remotely, and students can collaborate on various interactive and immersive experiences.

Although there are many AR and VR applications that are trying to meet the expectations of the users, but 3DBear is one of the most interactive and integrated application that has been leading in this space.

3DBear, aFinnish EdTech growth company, founded in 2016 to provide tools for creative learning using virtual technologies. After being well-funded by Californian venture capital Brand Capital International and by Finnish Oppiva Invest,3DBearhas entered the Indian market to accelerate their growth plans. It is now looking to become the category leader in its field.

3DBear is a free app that can be downloaded from Google play or Apple store. It works on both tablet and smartphone. It is a great educational, creative entertainment tool which utilizes augmented reality and 3D objects.

Party with your favourite animal in your living room! The biggest advantage of 3DBear is that it is pedagogically adequate for many activities and some abstract concepts can be explained and visualized better by using 3DBear features. There is no need to buy expensive VR goggles or gadgets to allow kids build 3D structures. In 3DBear they can build castles, farms, or cities, decorate rooms, paint walls, hang frames, design furniture and so forth. They may have their own garden on their tablet or phone, plant flowers, pumpkins, and strawberries. Furthermore, they are able to print their work using a 3D printer. 3DBear unleashes creativity and this is done by simplydownloading a single application.

3DBear app supports the creative work by providing 3D modelling tool. It inspires students to use imagination and explore their surroundings through novel technological solutionand combine different skills and knowledge to solve problems.Whether it's creating plays in drama class with AR elements, or remodelling your science project with parts that you could not construct in classroom - 3DBear is good for interacting with your environment.

3DBear is purposefully created and designed for education, fun, creation and innovation. It has been proved to be an effective means of educating and entertaining young people of all ages - from toddlers to graduate students. Usually, you need to download different apps for doing different activities, but 3DBear does this all effectively and can replace majority of the other available apps, as it provides a wide variety of collections and useful tools for create work.

3DBear have tremendous potential to immerse children, teachers and parents in a meaningful learning adventure, giving them more control of how, when and where they learn. Besides being fun to use, it offers students time to build their skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and fosters creativity.3DBear is also an official partner of Google for Education and recommended by Google under ''Resources for Distance Learning''.

One of the best things about 3DBear is that you won't have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to get started. It's very easy to navigate and you learn more by doing.

Just dive into 3DBear and create your own world in your physical environment.

